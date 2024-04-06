ADVERTISEMENT

IT officials conduct searches in hotel rooms of AMMK functionaries in Theni

April 06, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

A four-member team from the Department of Income Tax conducted searches in the rooms of some AMMK functionaries who were staying in a private lodge in Periakulam.

Following a complaint that there was hectic activity in the lodge, the IT sleuths searched the rooms from 9 p.m. on Friday.

It is said that the inquiry went on for about three to four hours.

There were no incriminating documents, gifts or unaccounted cash seized from the premises, a revenue official, who was present during the check told reporters here on Saturday.

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran is contesting from Theni Lok Sabha constituency and he is being supported by the BJP and other allies.

