May 11, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - DINDIGUL

A team of Income Tax Department officials conducted a search at a private hospital in Dindigul. According to a reliable source, the seven-member team of officials had information on certain transactions, which did not reflect in the IT returns filed by the hospital. An executive of the hospital said the outpatient department functioned and other activities of the hospital were carried out as usual. The IT officials’ search was continuing on Thursday.