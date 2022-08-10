‘It is time to remember the sacrifices made for our Independence’

Congress party workers take out a rally in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Jayashree R

August 10, 2022 20:04 IST

Members of the Congress party took out a rally from K. Pudur to Sellur to commemorate the 75th Independence Day here on Wednesday.

“It is the time for us to remember the sacrifices made by our ancestors to earn us our freedom. The rally is being taken out to honour their valour and patriotism,” said District president V. Karthikeyan who led the rally.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The rally was taken out under the directions of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri, he added.

Councillor (ward 73) S.S. Bose who participated in the rally said, “Congress will always be actively involved in politics and the rally is dedicated to the freedom fighters who gained us our freedom”.

The rally passed via Athikulam, P and T Nagar, Bibikulam, Narimedu and concluded at Sellur.

Similar rallies would be taken out in the West, Central and South Corporation Zones in the coming days, said Mr. Karthikeyan.

Members belonging to the Mahila Congress, Indian National Trade Union Congress minority wing, Youth Congress and Students Congress took part in the rally.