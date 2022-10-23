It is shopping frenzy on Deepavali eve

People from far and wide thronged the commercial streets to do their eleventh-hour shopping on the eve of Deepavali on Sunday.

The crowd kept increasing by the hour on the Masi Streets.

K. Mareeswaran who had come with his family of five from Vadipatti said that it was only during this time of the year that they buy new bedsheets, pillows and pick some knick-knacks for the children. “I received my ‘Deepavali bonus’ only on Saturday and hence, we are hurrying with the shopping to head home before the rains, but the crowd is heavy as usual which was missing for the past two years,” he added.

Meanwhile, V. Sikkandar, a hosiery-seller said that sales were a bit affected with the light evening showers in the past few days but a part of the jostling crowd did brave them and still shopped. “Seasonal traders like me eye the Deepavali season to fill our pockets and even pay off our debts,” he said and added that sales on Saturday went until midnight.

The carriageway on Masi Streets had shrunk as there were double rows of roadside shops on each side. Many sellers were on the move and carried aesthetically arranged cotton dupattas on their shoulders while a few carried frocks for children displayed on hangers. While, a manager of a big textile shop affirmed that sales have been higher than the previous two years.

It was a common sight to see people who had come with empty cloth bags to cut down on the consumption of plastic bags. Meanwhile, many pregnant women and families carrying their infants could be seen braving the crowd even as police gave caution calls from the watchtowers.

S. Shanmugam, Assistant Commissioner (law and order and crime), South Gate range, said that to ease traffic congestion, two-wheelers are being permitted only on Marret and Veli Streets.

“As many as 100 policemen have been deployed on South Masi Street alone with five watchtowers erected for better monitoring. Further, CCTV cameras are fixed at prime locations to keep a close watch. Awareness announcements on how to be safe in the bustling crowd are being made extensively,” he said and added that the shops will be allowed to keep open until midnight. Parking arrangements were made in the outer areas on premises of schools for four-wheelers.

There was steady footfall at sweet shops, be it the popular chains or local stores on Kamarajar Salai, near Periyar Bus Stand, Vilakkuthoon, East Masi Street etc.

Meanwhile, prices of jasmine shot up to ₹1,500 per kg at the Flower Market at Mattuthavani. A. Sikkandhar, member, Poomalai Kattum Thozhilalargal Nala Sangam said that one kg of jaathi was sold for ₹800 while mullai, rose and sevvandhi were sold for ₹1,400, ₹200 and ₹100 per kg. “The rise in price is due to the rains and Deepavali which is usually celebrated by Marwadis the day after we celebrate, are now celebrating it on Monday due to an eclipse occurring on Tuesday,” he added.