It is riot of colours at Alanganallur as it prepares for the annual extravaganza

January 16, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Madurai

Alanganallur was wrapped in colour as streamers, fresh coats of paint, and bright rangoli powder greeted visitors a day ahead of the jallikattu event, here on Monday. Bulls and bull-tamers declared that they were rearing to go and were excited about the festivities the following day.

Chairman, Alanganallur town panchayat, G. L. Renukaeshwari, said that they were anticipating a minimum of 20,000 spectators at Alanganallur. “A lot of foreigners who were keen on visiting our country to watch the jallikattu in our village could not make their way due to COVID over the last couple of years. This year though, the tourism department has told us that we can expect 100 foreigners,” she said.

She added that at least 2,000 members of the police force will be on duty to ensure law and order. They have also placed medical aid stations at three locations including the collection point to ensure optimum safety, she added.

Head of the Jallikattu organising committee, R Govindaraj, said that several sponsors have come forward to reward brave tamers and fierce bulls that will compete for the top spot at this renowned jallikattu event.

“Every tamer and bull-owner who enters the stadium will receive a gold coin, a dhoti and a box of sweets. They will also be rewarded fridges, almirahs, cycles and trips as rewards. The final two victors will win cars. No one will leave the arena without having eaten a meal as even this is being organised,” he said.

Some final touches were being added to the venue including repair works at the vaadivasal. The stage where VIPs would be seated was being set up as well. Members of the red and blue cross were in the process of setting up centres to ensure that they can tend to the injured.

“Alanganallur is the nucleus of all things jallikattu. We are looking forward to seeing crowds in full swing and we are prepared to ensure that those who are focussed on saving our native breeds though this competition are justly rewarded,” Renukaeshwari said.