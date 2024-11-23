It is people’s govt. that is functioning in Tamil Nadu, says Minister Periyasamy at gram sabha meeting in Dindigul district

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has been taking care of the needy and economically weaker sections and the State has numerous welfare schemes to reach out to the masses, said Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy here on Saturday.

Speaking at a gram sabha meeting held at Pillayarnatham village in Athur panchayat union in the presence of District Collector M. N. Poongodi, other officials and elected representatives from the rural local body, he said that it is a people’s government. “Our CM has been working tirelessly for the upliftment of the downtrodden. We have a number of schemes which has been established with the key objective of enhancing the standard of living of the weaker sections,” he said.

The State government was giving ₹1,000 to eligible women under the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam to about 1,18 crore beneficiaries every month. Those, whose names were left behind, would be included as and when they were verified as qualified, the Minister said and added that funds for additional buildings in schools in remote locations were being allotted.

The DMK believed in a welfare state, which was the prime reason that the economic levels were fairly reasonable even at the BPL category.

Hailing the people of Pillayarnatham village for their philanthropy, Mr. Periyasamy said that the government would continue to deliver its best to the people. He appealed to the public to keep their surroundings clean and try to be a part of the green initiatives taken by the State government.

The gram sabha meeting honoured the conservancy workers, presented awards to the best SHGs and also discussed on the need for improving basic amenities.

Speaking to media persons, Mr. Periyasamy said that Chief Minister has been taking stern action in curtailing drugs in the State.

On the remarks made by CPI (M) State general secretary K. Balakrishnan that the police had not acted in a tough manner in preventing drugs in the State, he said that it was not correct to say so. The police have cracked down heavily, which had brought to book so many ganja sellers and seizure of narcotics.

He also ruled out coalition form of government in Tamil Nadu. During elections, like minded parties come together asking for seats, which the DMK has given. Hence, it was not correct to say that the alliance partners sought a share in ruling the government.

The gram sabha meetings were held in Sivaganga, Theni, Ramanathapuram and other southern districts.