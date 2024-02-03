It is not for Regional Transport Authority to pre-judge guilt even before filing of final report by the police, says HC

February 03, 2024 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, while hearing a batch of petitions filed by the drivers of TNSTC buses involved in accidents, directed the Regional Transport Offices concerned to return the driving licences of the drivers.

Justice B. Pugalendhi observed that police cannot seize the driving licences and it is not for the Regional Transport Authority to pre-judge the guilt of the petitioners even before the filing of final report by the police concerned in criminal cases registered against the petitioners.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by the TNSTC bus drivers. It was submitted that while they were on duty, accidents took place due to which cases were registered against the petitioners under Section 304 (A) of IPC for causing death by negligence.

The counsel for the petitioners submitted that the police concerned seized the driving licence of the petitioners without giving any show cause notice and further forwarded the seized licences to the Regional Transport Officers concerned who in turn suspended the driving licences.

The cases registered against the petitioners were under investigation and not even a chargesheet had been filed. Before any decision was taken by the trial court, the authorities came to the conclusion that the petitioners were guilty of the offences committed, it was submitted. The State submitted that the petitioners were issued with show cause notices and not being satisfied with the reply, the orders were passed.

The court set aside the orders of the authorities and directed the RTOs to return the driving licence of the petitioners. It was open to the police to forward relevant materials to the RTOs after filing final reports in the criminal cases registered against these petitioners. On receipt of such materials from the police, the RTOs shall take appropriate action as stipulated under Section 19 of the Motor Vehicles Act, the court directed.