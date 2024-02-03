GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

It is not for Regional Transport Authority to pre-judge guilt even before filing of final report by the police, says HC

Police cannot seize driving licences, says judge. The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directs the Regional Transport Offices concerned to return the driving licences of the drivers

February 03, 2024 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, while hearing a batch of petitions filed by the drivers of TNSTC buses involved in accidents, directed the Regional Transport Offices concerned to return the driving licences of the drivers.

Justice B. Pugalendhi observed that police cannot seize the driving licences and it is not for the Regional Transport Authority to pre-judge the guilt of the petitioners even before the filing of final report by the police concerned in criminal cases registered against the petitioners.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by the TNSTC bus drivers. It was submitted that while they were on duty, accidents took place due to which cases were registered against the petitioners under Section 304 (A) of IPC for causing death by negligence.

The counsel for the petitioners submitted that the police concerned seized the driving licence of the petitioners without giving any show cause notice and further forwarded the seized licences to the Regional Transport Officers concerned who in turn suspended the driving licences.

The cases registered against the petitioners were under investigation and not even a chargesheet had been filed. Before any decision was taken by the trial court, the authorities came to the conclusion that the petitioners were guilty of the offences committed, it was submitted. The State submitted that the petitioners were issued with show cause notices and not being satisfied with the reply, the orders were passed.

The court set aside the orders of the authorities and directed the RTOs to return the driving licence of the petitioners. It was open to the police to forward relevant materials to the RTOs after filing final reports in the criminal cases registered against these petitioners. On receipt of such materials from the police, the RTOs shall take appropriate action as stipulated under Section 19 of the Motor Vehicles Act, the court directed.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.