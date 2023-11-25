HamberMenu
It is high time to protect our Constitution, says Thol. Thirumavalavan

November 25, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau
MP Thol. Thirumavalavan speaks at a conference organised by Nambikai Trust at World Tamil Sangam in Madurai on Saturday.

MP Thol. Thirumavalavan speaks at a conference organised by Nambikai Trust at World Tamil Sangam in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

“This is a critical period for our country and we have to protect the Constitution upon which modern India is built on,” said Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader and MP Thol. Thirumavalavan. 

Speaking at a conference, marking the Constitution Day (November 26), organised by Nambikai Trust at the World Tamil Sangam here on Saturday, Mr. Thirumavalavan said, the BJP government without being apparent was taking every possible step to destruct the Indian Constitution through its actions and policies.  

“The Preamble of our Constitution serves as the manifesto for modern India after our Independence,” he added. Adding to this, he said, everyone should possess a basic knowledge of the Indian Constitution to have an idea of our nation and its ideology. 

The four words in the preamble — Sovereign, Socialist, Secular and Democratic Republic — comprehends everything in it, he noted. “These principles paved way for an India with equal opportunities for everyone without any discrimination,” he added.  

“Secularism and pluralism are the two main principles that keep our diverse nation stable. But the BJP government contrary to the principle of secularism is trying to build a Hindu majoritarian nation which will go against the diverse nature of our country,” said Mr. Thirumavalavan. 

SDPI State president Nellai Mubarak, Madurai city deputy mayor T. Nagarajan were also present during the meeting.  

