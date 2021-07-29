It is a policy matter, says court

Madurai

29 July 2021 22:35 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday disposed of a petition that sought a direction on permanent closure of Tasmac shops in the State. The court observed it was a matter of policy.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice S. Ananthi observed that the petitioner appears to have knocked at the wrong doors. The relief sought cannot be granted, the judges said and disposed of the petition filed by S. Gandhirajan of Virudhunagar.

