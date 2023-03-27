‘It has become a habit for officials to wait till notice is ordered in contempt proceedings to implement court order’

March 27, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - MADURAI

“We find that it has become a habit for officials to wait till notice is ordered in contempt proceedings to implement orders of this court. This is not a healthy trend,” observed Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court while closing a contempt petition seeking removal of encroachment made on a portion of land in Elumalai in Madurai district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri observed, “We make it clear that if we come across such instances in future we will be forced to impose costs and make the official concerned to pay the same.”

The court was hearing a contempt petition filed by N. Jeyabal of Madurai district who sought removal of encroachment made on a land in Elumalai. Earlier, in 2022, he filed a petition before the court seeking the removal of the encroachment.

The court had directed the authorities concerned to consider the representation made by Jeyapal and pass orders within eight weeks. Since the court order was not complied with by the authorities, Jeyabal filed a contempt petition against the Executive Officer of Elumalai Town Panchayat.

The court took note of the fact that the encroacher had vacated the premises. Fortunately for the authorities, the encroacher himself had magnanimously removed the encroachment after he was put on notice. It is claimed that the encroacher had vacated the encroached portion thereafter, the court observed. In view of the compliance with the court order, the contempt petition was closed.