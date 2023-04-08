ADVERTISEMENT

IT firm employee, father killed as car rams tree

April 08, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

A man and his father were killed when the car they were travelling in rammed a roadside tree near Thuckalay in Kanniyakumari district on Saturday. Four other occupants of the car, who suffered injuries, were rushed to Asaripallam Government Hospital.

Police said Rasalayan (57), a resident of Kaliakavilai, his son Arunsam (34), employed in an IT company in Thiruvananthapuram, daughter-in-law Aksa (27), employed in the railways in Chennai, wife Saroja, a relative, Akil, and a two-year-old child, Adrian, were returning home from Chennai when the accident occurred.

Arunsam was behind the wheel. Arunsam and Rasalayan died on the spot. Iraniel police have registered a case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Man murdered

Ranjith (29) of Pattakasaliyanvilai in Perumal Nagar in Kanniyakumari district was stabbed by a man and he died on admission to hospital on Saturday.

Police said Ranjith had lodged a complaint against Sivasankar, who had attacked his house last year. Nesamani Nagar police registered a case in this connection. On Friday night, Sivasankar spotted Ranjith and his friend Vignesh, and immediately stabbed Ranjith with a knife.

When Vignesh attempted to intervene, he too suffered injuries. They were rushed to the hospital, where doctors said Ranjith had died. Kottar police arrested Sivasankar.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US