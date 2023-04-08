IT firm employee, father killed as car rams tree

April 08, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

A man and his father were killed when the car they were travelling in rammed a roadside tree near Thuckalay in Kanniyakumari district on Saturday. Four other occupants of the car, who suffered injuries, were rushed to Asaripallam Government Hospital.

Police said Rasalayan (57), a resident of Kaliakavilai, his son Arunsam (34), employed in an IT company in Thiruvananthapuram, daughter-in-law Aksa (27), employed in the railways in Chennai, wife Saroja, a relative, Akil, and a two-year-old child, Adrian, were returning home from Chennai when the accident occurred.

Arunsam was behind the wheel. Arunsam and Rasalayan died on the spot. Iraniel police have registered a case.

Man murdered

Ranjith (29) of Pattakasaliyanvilai in Perumal Nagar in Kanniyakumari district was stabbed by a man and he died on admission to hospital on Saturday.

Police said Ranjith had lodged a complaint against Sivasankar, who had attacked his house last year. Nesamani Nagar police registered a case in this connection. On Friday night, Sivasankar spotted Ranjith and his friend Vignesh, and immediately stabbed Ranjith with a knife.

When Vignesh attempted to intervene, he too suffered injuries. They were rushed to the hospital, where doctors said Ranjith had died. Kottar police arrested Sivasankar.