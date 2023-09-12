ADVERTISEMENT

IT and ED officials raid premises of Dindigul businessman

September 12, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from the Department of Income Tax and Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted simultaneous checks in the residences and offices of an industrialist and his relatives at three places in Dindigul on Tuesday.

According to sources, the officials searched the residence of Rathnam on GTN Salai. He runs educational institutions in Dindigul and Pudukottai districts. He also has business interests in real estate and owns sand quarries too. His family members own petrol pumps.

The premises of Govindan, a relative of Rathnam, who lives in Hanifa Nagar, and his nearby office were also inspected by the ED officials. The search operations, which started in the morning, went beyond 7 p.m..

