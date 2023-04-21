April 21, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST

Farmers and residents raised protest against two stone quarries, one in Sivakasi Taluk and another near Aruppukottai, during the monthly farmers’ grievances redressal meeting held on Friday.

CollectorV. P. Jayaseelan has promised to look into the complaint of encroachment of a portion of bund of Pannikundu kanmai in Puliyooran panchayat near Aruppukottai.

He said that the survey of the tank, where a road had been laid encroaching upon the tank bund, would be done through GPS.

A local resident, B. Robert (27) complained that a stone quarry operator had damaged a sluice in the process of laying a road for taking the quarried goods out of the quarry.

He said that the High Court had already given an interim order to evict the encroachment.

Meanwhile, a protest demonstration was held in front of the Collectorate demanding to revoke the permit given for a stone quarry amidst farming land at P. Paraipatti under Sivakasi Taluk.

The protest was led by Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam leader Muthiah. The Paraipatti pachayat president, Pushpam, also took part.

The vivasayigal sangam State functionary A. Vijayamurugan, said that the permission was given in 2020 on some 10 acres of land.

“The quarry does not have a proper road to carry out its operation. The operator had shown a ‘cart parth’ of the farmers as the road,” he complained.

Stating that the quarry was located very close to a irrigation tank which was catering to some 500 acres of ayacut, he said that the quarrying dust would spoil the horticulture farming in the vicinity.

A representation was also made to the Collector.