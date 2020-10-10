Issue patta after a thorough inquiry: HC

10 October 2020 19:27 IST

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed the Sivaganga district administration to ascertain the claim of a petitioner that he was landless and issue patta for the land allotted for the landless if the claim was true.

The court was hearing the petition filed by B. Sakthivel from Sivaganga who sought a direction to the authorities concerned to provide patta to the extent of two cents situated in Baiyoor Pillaivayal village in Sivaganga district.

He said a total of 348 house sites were allotted to the landless poor in the village and in the first phase, 64 persons were given free house site pattas. A total of 284 sites were available to be allotted to the landless poor, he said and sought the allotment of a house site.

Justice S. Vaidyanathan said if it was found that the petitioner had concealed facts, it was open to the officials to cancel the patta at any point of time, the judge said.