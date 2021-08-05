Issue passport to documentary filmmaker, says High Court

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Madurai Regional Passport Officer to process the application and issue passport to documentary filmmaker and lawyer K. Divya of Madurai.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh observed that Divya was a qualified lawyer and is also engaged in making documentaries. It is seen from the records that she has dedicated her life to create awareness on various subjects through documentary films and has received several awards. Her documentary films have been screened at various film festivals across 45 countries. It is clear that she will have to travel to foreign countries to attend international film festivals and participate in gatherings involving rights of marginalised communities and LGBTQIA+ issues.

The application made by the petitioner seeking passport was kept pending as criminal cases were pending against her. When she was a law student she took part in a protest demanding better hostel facilities for students.

Taking note of the fact that she was acquitted in one case and had filed a petition before the court to quash the other case, the judge directed the Madurai Regional Passport Officer to process the application and issue the passport.

Since the quash petition is pending before the court, only if the court grants permission will the Passport Officer issue or renew a passport as per an earlier judgment of the High Court. Accordingly, the directions are issued to the Passport Officer, the judge said.