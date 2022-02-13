The issue of ensuring proper uniform for students should be left to the educational institutions and the schools and colleges should not have any place of raising slogans of any religion, said Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Pon. Radhakrishnan.

Talking to reporters here on Sunday, Mr. Radhakrishnan said that it was former Chief Minister, K. Kamaraj, who introduced the system of uniform for children so that there was no discrimination among students on the basis of the dress they wear.

“The educational institutions can handle the issue of uniform. There was no need for politicizing the issue,” he said adding that there was no place raising slogans of any religion.

“In case of any dispute on the issue, the State Government will set it right,” the former Union Minister said.

When asked about whether there will be post poll alliance between the BJP and AIADMK, Mr. Radhakrishnan said that both the parties have clarified that their alliance would continue.

“Both the parties are fighting the urban local body elections separately only to strengthen our bases. But, AIADMK continues to be in the National Democratic Alliance,” he said.

Stating that he could feel a huge wave in favour of BJP across the State, Mr. Radhakrishnan said that the DMK’s downfall had started.

The party has come to power only through its lies, Mr. Radhakrishnan listed out that the DMK Government has not waived off jewels loans of cooperative societies and education loans as promised.

Besides, the DMK was now trying to lay down a new condition that only those women, who are the head of the families as per the ration card, would get the Rs. 1,000 monthly assistance which was one of the poll promises.

“Is it not an attempt to divide the members of the families?” he asked. “That the Government has kept the people of Tamil Nadu in a situation wherein they are left at the mercy of the Government for a piece of sugarcane for celebrating Pongal festival is a shame,” he said.

Mr. Radhakrishnan campaigned for the party candidates in Virudhunagar town.