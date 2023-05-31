Issue of poor quality, quantity of drinking water supply reverberates in Corporation council meet

May 31, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Thoothukudi Corporation council on Wednesday passed a resolution on naming the multi-level vehicle parking area and the government transport workshop after the late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

As Mayor P. Jegan placed these proposals before the council in the presence of Commissioner S. Dinesh Kumar, the meeting passed them without any opposition. “Since Karunanidhi had sanctioned a good number of development schemes for Thoothukudi district, these two projects should be named after him. The Corporation’s resolution will be forwarded to the government to formally name these two schemes after Karunanidhi,” Mr. Jegan said.

When the meeting started, most of the councilors, including the members of the ruling DMK, urged him to discuss the strategies to improve the distribution of drinking water to the residents and complained that the drinking water being supplied to the public now was very poor in taste.

Mr. Jegan said the flow of water in the Tamirabharani was very thin and hence the taste of the water had changed a lot.

“When the flow of water in the perennial river improves back to normal, the quality and quantity of water being supplied to the residents will improve,” Mr. Jegan said.

A section of the members suggested that the coastal town, which was depending on the Tamirabharani for its drinking water needs for decades, should think of establishing desalination plant for supplying drinking water to the residents. The officials replied that the present infrastructure created within Thoothukudi Corporation would ensure decent supply of drinking water till 2030. “However, we’re also prepared to construct desalination plant in Thoothukudi to address this issue if the government favours the idea,” they said.

The members also raised the electrocution of a greens vendor even as he was selling the leafy plants to his customers near the Anna Statue due to the electricity passing in the grill erected around the statue. “Since the young vendor has been electrocuted due to the poor maintenance of the power supply given to Anna Statue, the Corporation should consider giving compensation to the family of the deceased,” said the members. However, no decision was taken in this connection.

The councillors raised the nagging issue of the “rotten corn” being stored in the godowns in wards 52 and 60 that allegedly contributes to massive moth reproduction.

“Since the millions of moths coming out from these godowns enter the houses nearby to make the residents’ life hell, the Corporation officials should take immediate steps to remove the rotten corn stored there. Moreover, the officials there should be warned against the storing of these spoilt farm produces anymore,” the councillors wanted.

Responding, Mr. Jegan said the fine of ₹ 10 lakh each had been slapped on these godowns and steps would be taken to remove the “rotten corn” permanently from these storage points.

When a proposal on waiving property tax being levied on All India Radio, Thoothukudi, was placed before the council, the members asked the Mayor to adjourn it.

Mr. Jegan said the Corporation, standing fifth in the State in tax collection, had initiated steps to waive the property tax to the Union Government buildings and instead would collect ‘service tax’ from these organizations.