February 14, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MADURAI

Members of Tamil Nadu Association for Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers staged a protest in front of the Collectorate demanding immediate issuance of disability identification cards.

Following their last week protest, they were asked to meet Collector M.S. Sangeetha. But when they went to meet her on Wednesday, she was not present, the protesters said. However, during the protest, they were invited to meet Ms. Sangeetha in the afternoon. They demanded immediate issuing of disability identitification cards and free land pattas. 

At the meeting, the Collector assured them that their demands would be met after consultation with the officials concerned, said Balamurugan, a functionary of the association.

