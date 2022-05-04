‘Issue CSR first on receiving a complaint’

TIRUNELVELI

Inspector General of Police, South Zone, Asra Garg, has instructed the Station House Officers of every police station under his jurisdiction to issue CSR (Community Service Register) receipt first on receiving complaints from the public and subsequently register First Information Report if the charges made in the petitions are found to be true.

Sources in the police department said a series of instructions had been given to the police in the southern districts in the past to curb offences and strengthen the public’s faith in the police. The Inspectors of police stations have been instructed to issue CSR without fail on getting a petition and subsequently start immediate investigation on the complaint.

If the charges made in the petitions are found to be true, the Inspectors should immediately register FIR without waiting for any instruction from anyone. Subsequently, charge-sheet should be filed in the court following thorough inquiry, the IG’s instruction says.

Confirming it, Mr. Asra Garg said the issue of CSR by the Inspector of Police concerned will first strengthen the petitioners’ confidence in the police as some positive action would follow if formal complaint is filed. If the police, during the investigation of the petition, find prima facie evidence to prove the charges made in the complaint, FIR will be registered without any influence from anyone.

“While this will further strengthen the petitioners’ trust in police, the registration of FIR will discourage the offenders, who will certainly face legal consequences and punishment if the charges are proved in the court. The Station House Officers have been instructed to deal with every petition seriously by issuing CSR first and register FIR if the points made in the petitions are found to be true,” said Mr. Asra Garg.