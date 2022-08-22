Tent Society on Monday staged a demonstration at Madurai Collectorate complaining that some of the children belonging to Kattu Naicken community were not issued community certificates recognising them as Scheduled Tribes.

Secretary of the Tent Society, Madurai, R. Maheswari said that the parents of these children had the community certificates. But, the children were yet to be issued their certificates. She said that the authorities had not issued the community certificates for the children.

She said around 500 families are residing at Sathyamoorthy Nagar in Madurai. Earlier, when there was a similar issue, community certificates were issued following a verification process. The authorities should take necessary steps to issue the community certificates, she said. Earlier, the Tent Society had made a representation to the Madurai Collector, she said.