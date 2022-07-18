Madurai

‘Issue community certificates’

Members of TENT Society staging a demonstration at Madurai Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R
B.Tilak Chandar MADURAI July 18, 2022 23:16 IST
Updated: July 18, 2022 23:25 IST

Tent Society has on Monday submitted a petition to Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar complaining that some of the children belonging to the nomadic and the semi nomadic communities were yet to get their community certificates.

Secretary of the Tent Society, Madurai, R. Maheswari said that the parents of the children have community certificates. But, the children were yet to get their certificates. She said that the authorities have not issued the certificates for the children.

She said that around 500 families reside in Sathyamoorthy Nagar in Madurai. Most of them were fortune tellers, snake charmers and street circus artistes by profession. Earlier, when there was a similar issue, the community certificates were issued following a verification. She urged the authorities to take steps to issue community certificates.

