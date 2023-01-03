ADVERTISEMENT

Issuance of tokens for Pongal gift hampers begins in Madurai district

January 03, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A token for Pongal gift hamper being issued to a ration cardholder by a fair price shop employee at Shankar Nagar in K. Pudur in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Distribution of tokens to avail Pongal gift hampers from the State government for ration cardholders and families living in Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camps in Madurai district began on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the district administration, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar said that each hamper would contain one kg each of raw rice and sugar, a sugarcane and ₹1,000.

The distribution of the hampers would begin from January 9 while the distribution of tokens would be held until January 8, except on January 6. The tokens issued will bear the details of the date and time of collection at the fair price shop.

In order to make the distribution free of hassles at the shops, a target to cover 200 families in rural areas and 200 to 250 families in urban areas per day is fixed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In case of grievance regarding the Pongal gift hampers, the public can lodge their complaints on 0452 2546127, the office of the District Supply Officer, Madurai.

The Collector has appealed to the people to collect the tokens on time and cooperate to ensure smooth distribution of the gifts.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US