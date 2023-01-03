Issuance of tokens for Pongal gift hampers begins in Madurai district

January 03, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - MADURAI

Distribution of tokens to avail Pongal gift hampers from the State government for ration cardholders and families living in Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camps in Madurai district began on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the district administration, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar said that each hamper would contain one kg each of raw rice and sugar, a sugarcane and ₹1,000.

The distribution of the hampers would begin from January 9 while the distribution of tokens would be held until January 8, except on January 6. The tokens issued will bear the details of the date and time of collection at the fair price shop.

In order to make the distribution free of hassles at the shops, a target to cover 200 families in rural areas and 200 to 250 families in urban areas per day is fixed.

In case of grievance regarding the Pongal gift hampers, the public can lodge their complaints on 0452 2546127, the office of the District Supply Officer, Madurai.

The Collector has appealed to the people to collect the tokens on time and cooperate to ensure smooth distribution of the gifts.