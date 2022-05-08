ISRO to consider conduct of tests in Tamil: MP

ISRO Propulsion Complex has assured that they would take up with Department of Space seeking clarification on conducting of written tests to Group C and Group B posts in regional language also in future recruitments, said Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan.

In a letter, dated May 6, the ISRO Propulsion Complex Director, K. Alaguvelu, had notified for recruitment to the posts of Group-c (Pharamacist, Technician (fitter), electronic mechanic, welder, draughtsman (mechanical), light vehicle driver and cook and technical assistant -- mechanical, electronics, scientific assistant and catering supervisor.

He added that based on the applications received, written tests were conducted on April 10, 2022, in Chennai and Nagercoil. The tests for the posts of light vehicle driver and cook in Group-C were conducted in English, Hindi and Tamil, while the tests for the other posts were conducted in English and Hindi.

Responding to an earlier letter written by the Madurai MP seeking to conduct tests in Tamil for the posts like welder and fitter, the Director said that it would get clarification from the Department of Space for conducting the exams in regional language (Tamil) along with English and Hindi in it future recruitments.