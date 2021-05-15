ISRO experts helping Sterlite Copper technicians to repair oxygen plant

A team of experts from Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is guiding the technicians of Sterlite Copper to repair the oxygen plant’s cold box that broke down on Thursday night halting oxygen production.

Oxygen generation in Sterlite that started on Thursday morning suffered a major setback on Thursday night following technical snag in the cold box of the plant.

Though it was initially thought that the technical issue could be sorted out within three days by the technicians of Sterlite Copper, the minute cracks that had developed in the cold box completely paralysed oxygen generation.

Since it was felt that technical guidance from experts of ISRO’s Propulsion Research Complex at Mahendragiri would make the task easier, District Collector K. Senthil Raj contacted the top brass of ISRO to ensure the early arrival of the experts from the IPRC, Mahendragiri.

The technicians are also checking the allied units of the cold box including the compressor. “We expect oxygen generation within next four days,” said a source in Sterlite Copper.