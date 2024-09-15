ISRO essay competition on Space Exploration, Role of Space Agencies

The ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri, Tirunelveli district, is organising an essay competition for high school and higher secondary school students ahead of World Space Week celebrations from October 4 to 10.

Students from Class VI to IX (Category 1) and Class X to XII (Category 2) can participate in the competition. Students from Class VI to IX can write on the topic ‘How Space Exploration has changed our World’ and students from Classes X to XII can write on the topic ‘The role of Space Agencies in combating Climate Change’.

According to a press release, essays can be written in Tamil or English and must be handwritten by the student on one side of an A4 size sheet. It must not exceed 1,500 words.

The entries should contain the name, age, name of school, class, parents’ name, residential and school address and the respective contact numbers (along with the STD codes). The essay should be accompanied by a letter from the Head of the school certifying that it was written by the student.

Entries should reach the Administrative Officer, IPRC Mahendragiri P.O., Tirunelveli district, on or before September 20. There are separate prizes for Tamil and English entries. First, second and third prize in each category will be awarded and the prize will be distributed at a function to be organised at IPRC Mahendragiri on October 10.

For any clarification, interested students can contact: 04637-281940 / 281825, 94860 41737 / 99942 39306. Wards of ISRO employees cannot take part in the competition, according to the press release.

