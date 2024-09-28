ISRO competitions re-scheduled to October 8 and 9

The ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri, Tirunelveli district, is organising various competitions like elocution, drawing and quiz for school students of Madurai, Sivaganga, Dindigul, Theni and Virudhunagar districts as part of the World Space Week celebrations. The competitions which were scheduled to be held on October 4 and 5 has been re-scheduled to October 8 and 9 due to the extension of school quarterly holidays.

The elocution topic for students of Class VI to IX is ‘The Wonders of the Universe’ and for students of Class X to XII is ‘The Role of Space Exploration in Environmental Protection’. The drawing topic for students of Class VI to IX is ‘My Vision of Earth from Space’ and for students of Class X to XII is ‘Colonising Mars: A Future City’. The quiz topic is ‘Space Exploration, Astronomy, ISRO, famous space personalities, etc.,’.

Elocution and drawing competitions will be held on October 8 at 9 a.m. and in each category only two students from a school can participate. The duration of elocution is three minutes. Quiz competition will be held on October 9 at 9 a.m. and only one team of three participants per school can participate. The competitions will be held at Kamaraj College of Engineering and Technology, S.P.G.C. Nagar, K. Vellakulam near Virudhunagar.

On the day of the competition, all participants should bring their identity card issued by the school along with a permission letter issued by the School HM/Principal. Students shall attend the competition at their own expenses.

Registration of entries through school should reach the Administrative Officer (RMT), IPRC Mahendragiri P.O., Tirunelveli district, on or before October 5. For any clarification, interested persons can contact: 04637-281940 / 281825, 94860 41737 / 99942 39306. Wards of ISRO employees cannot take part in these competitions, according to the press release.

EOM