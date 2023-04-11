HamberMenu
Israeli expert interacts with farmers and students

April 11, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Senior agricultural attaché at Embassy of Israel in New Delhi Yair Eshel at Centre of Excellence for Vegetables at Reddiyarchatram near Dindigul on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Senior agricultural attaché at Embassy of Israel in New Delhi, Yair Eshel, interacted with students and farmers during his visit to the Centre of Excellence for Vegetables at Reddiyarchatram near Dindigul on Monday.

He was accompanied by Deputy Director of Horticulture G. Seethalakshmi. The Centre, an Indo-Israel Agriculture Project, is one of the two in the State which was set up at a cost of ₹10.18 crore by the State government in 2013.

The Centre, spanning across 13 acres, comprises a 7.45 acres of vegetable cultivation area.

During his visit, Mr. Eshel provided technical expertise on micro irrigation, fertigation (micro-irrigation integrated with water soluble fertilizer) management and operation of automated equipment.

He suggested strategies suitable for cultivation of vegetable crops, taking into account local conditions.

Interacting with students pursuing diploma in Horticulture, he suggested methods on managing deficiencies identified during cultivation, maintaining greenhouses and climate-friendly irrigation.

Mr Eshel also visited a private cocopeat export company that produces coir waste required for production of quality vegetable seedlings.

Assistant Directors of Horticulture X. Alex Isac and S. Pandiarajan, Project Manager A. Peppin Elamparithi and others were present.

