Israel ready to help India, says its Consul-General

Madurai

28 October 2021 20:12 IST

Several key learnings from the COVID-19 pandemic experience were exchanged between diplomats from Israel on a visit to Madurai’s Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre and local COVID warriors.

As part of a knowledge sharing event held on Thursday, Consul-General of Israel to South India Jonathan Zadka said that several peoples’ organisations and non-governmental organisations in his country were ready to assist India where the threat of a third wave was looming large.

Advertising

Advertising

“Both countries share strong bilateral ties and sharing the expertise is an extension of the friendship,” he told mediapersons and clarified that his presence was not in his official capacity but more as an Israeli citizen trying to connect organisations on both sides that were working for the masses.

When knowledge about COVID-19 was less and many parts of the world were reeling under the first wave, Israel received the first assistance from India with consignments of N95 masks reaching their shores. Given the landmass and population size, the two countries were not comparable.

But with Israel having effectively battled its fourth wave and also becoming the world’s first country to go through the fastest vaccination drive for its people, it could help India with equipment and other long-term collaborative measures in managing disasters, he said.

Mr. Zadka saidthat many NGOs in his country had committed to manufacturing ventilators, oximeters, providing ambulances and volunteers besides offering financial aid to help India.

Accompanied by the Deputy Consul General of Israel to South India Limor Bletter, four medical experts and representatives of some leading NGOs such as Brit Olam, Topaz and Israeli Medicinbe on the Equator, he said during testing times, nothing worked better than mutual support of people.

MMHRC’s medical director Ramesh Ardhanari, medical administrator B. Kannan and general manager (operations) J. Adel talked about the hospital’s protocol and plan for treatment and management of COVID-19 patients.