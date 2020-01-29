Madurai

Isolation ward to treat potential cases of Coronavirus opened at Madurai GH

The isolation ward at Government Rajaji Hospital, in Madurai

The isolation ward at Government Rajaji Hospital, in Madurai   | Photo Credit: S. James

more-in

The ward has been set up as a precautionary measure -- there are no reported cases

Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai on Wednesday, opened an eight-bed isolation ward to treat patients with Coronavirus, if any.

Dean J. Sangumani said that the creation of the ward was a precautionary measure and that there have not been any reported cases yet in Madurai.

“The wards are ventilated and do not have air-conditioning as stipulated by Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar. We also have a central oxygen system in place,” he said. Doctors from the departments of respiratory and general medicine would be available round-the-clock, he added.

The Dean said the virus could manifest in the form of a cold and sore throat but may end in pneumonia. He added that in some cases, prolonged diarrhoea was also a symptom. “The virus causes extreme respiratory insufficiency,” he said.

Periodic screening at the Madurai airport has also been taking place based on instructions from the Central Government.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2020 4:50:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/isolation-ward-to-treat-potential-cases-of-coronavirus-opened-at-madurai-gh/article30684081.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY