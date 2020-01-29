Isolation ward to treat potential cases of Coronavirus opened at Madurai GH

Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai on Wednesday, opened an eight-bed isolation ward to treat patients with Coronavirus, if any.

Dean J. Sangumani said that the creation of the ward was a precautionary measure and that there have not been any reported cases yet in Madurai.

“The wards are ventilated and do not have air-conditioning as stipulated by Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar. We also have a central oxygen system in place,” he said. Doctors from the departments of respiratory and general medicine would be available round-the-clock, he added.

The Dean said the virus could manifest in the form of a cold and sore throat but may end in pneumonia. He added that in some cases, prolonged diarrhoea was also a symptom. “The virus causes extreme respiratory insufficiency,” he said.

Periodic screening at the Madurai airport has also been taking place based on instructions from the Central Government.