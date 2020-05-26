Isolation of Iran returnees discussed

26 May 2020 19:46 IST

NAGERCOIL

Collector Prashant M. Wadnere and Tamil Nadu Government’s Special Representative for Delhi N. Thalavai Sundaram on Tuesday had comprehensive discussion with Roman Catholic priests of coastal parishes in the district on keeping in home isolation 700-odd fishermen to return shortly to the district from Iran for 14 days as all these fishermen are RC Christians.

As the fishermen are stranded in Iran after the worldwide COVID -19 lockdown, efforts are on to bring them back. Since they have to be screened for any possible viral infection and kept in home quarantine for two weeks even though they test negative for COVID – 19, Mr. Prashant and Mr. Thalavai Sundaram discussed it with Rev. Fr. Stephen, director of Coastal Peace and Development Centre and other parish priests.

Advertising

Advertising

In fact, Mr. Thalavai Sundaram had already completed the preliminary discussion in this connection with Bishop of Kottar Diocese Most Rev. Soosai Nazarene.

Priests from 7 coastal parishes participated in the discussion.