Isolation of Iran returnees discussed

NAGERCOIL
Collector Prashant M. Wadnere and Tamil Nadu Government’s Special Representative for Delhi N. Thalavai Sundaram on Tuesday had comprehensive discussion with Roman Catholic priests of coastal parishes in the district on keeping in home isolation 700-odd fishermen to return shortly to the district from Iran for 14 days as all these fishermen are RC Christians.
As the fishermen are stranded in Iran after the worldwide COVID -19 lockdown, efforts are on to bring them back. Since they have to be screened for any possible viral infection and kept in home quarantine for two weeks even though they test negative for COVID – 19, Mr. Prashant and Mr. Thalavai Sundaram discussed it with Rev. Fr. Stephen, director of Coastal Peace and Development Centre and other parish priests.
In fact, Mr. Thalavai Sundaram had already completed the preliminary discussion in this connection with Bishop of Kottar Diocese Most Rev. Soosai Nazarene.
Priests from 7 coastal parishes participated in the discussion.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism