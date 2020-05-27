Isolation camps set up in colleges for returnees

With the number of returnees from other States and countries on the rise, several ‘isolation camps’ are being created in colleges in the district.

The move comes following a directive from Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish.

Chairing a review meeting here on Wednesday, Ms. Shilpa said the special isolation camps would house returnees from Maharashtra and Gujarat, who were arriving by special trains or flights. They would be kept in the isolation camps based on the outcome of their health screening report.

While positive cases would be sent to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment, others would be asked to home quarantine for 14 days.

The Collector told officials that the returnees should be provided with nutritious food, kabasura kudineer, nilavembu kudineer and tablets prescribed by doctors. Proper medical assistance should be put in place in the isolation camp.

She also asked them to ensure drinking water, generator, toilet and other facilities at the camp. The toilets should be cleaned thrice a day and the garbage generated there cleared instantly.

Each isolation camp would be monitored by a team headed by a Deputy Collector she said.