Madurai

Isolation camps set up in colleges for returnees

With the number of returnees from other States and countries on the rise, several ‘isolation camps’ are being created in colleges in the district.

The move comes following a directive from Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish.

Chairing a review meeting here on Wednesday, Ms. Shilpa said the special isolation camps would house returnees from Maharashtra and Gujarat, who were arriving by special trains or flights. They would be kept in the isolation camps based on the outcome of their health screening report.

While positive cases would be sent to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment, others would be asked to home quarantine for 14 days.

The Collector told officials that the returnees should be provided with nutritious food, kabasura kudineer, nilavembu kudineer and tablets prescribed by doctors. Proper medical assistance should be put in place in the isolation camp.

She also asked them to ensure drinking water, generator, toilet and other facilities at the camp. The toilets should be cleaned thrice a day and the garbage generated there cleared instantly.

Each isolation camp would be monitored by a team headed by a Deputy Collector she said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2020 9:05:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/isolation-camps-set-up-in-colleges-for-returnees/article31689209.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY