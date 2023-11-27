HamberMenu
ISO certification for three noon meal centres in Sivaganga: Collector

November 27, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

Three noon meal centres (NMCs) in Sivaganga district have bagged ISO 9001-2015 certification for quality management and effective delivery, Collector Asha Ajith said on Monday.

The State government had recently appointed Quest Certification Limited, Chennai, to audit the functioning of 100 NMCs in Tamil Nadu for ISO certification.

The audit officers visited the noon meal centres in the district and chose O Pudur Middle School at Anna Nagar in Sivaganga Panchayat Union, Milaganur Government Higher Secondary School in Manamadurai Panchayat Union and Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Tirupuvanam Panchayat Union.

The Collector, after presenting the ISO certificates to the school authorities, inspected the kitchen of a noon meal centre and tasted the food that was ready to serve to students, officials said.

The officials from the Department of Social Welfare said that such an audit by an external team would facilitate the staff to improve their effectiveness and quality. The objective was to develop and implement the methodology in such a way that there was no compromise on the quality and other key elements.

