Isha’s Save Soil Movement festival to be held in Madurai city on November 5

October 31, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - MADURAI

The Indian traditional vegetable festival, organised by the Isha’s Save Soil Movement would be held in Madurai on November 5, said Tamil Nadu Field coordinator Muthu Kumar here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy would inaugurate the festival at the EMG Yadava Women’s College where over 1,000 farmers from across Tamil Nadu are expected to participate.

Pioneering farmers and agronomists would advise on various aspects of vegetable production, such as organic farming, marketing and value addition.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The food we eat is the root cause of many diseases that affect us. Due to excessive use of synthetic fertilizers, soil’s fertility had deteriorated along with depletion of nutrients in the crops. Similarly, with deteriorated soil fertility, farmers’ yield had also reduced, and so has their income. Their produce is not getting the right price. The festival is expected to bring solutions to such problems faced by the farmers. During this time, we would also explain the process of multi-crop farming,” he said.

Farmers willing to participate in the festival may contact 8300093777 for more details, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.