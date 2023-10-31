HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Isha’s Save Soil Movement festival to be held in Madurai city on November 5

October 31, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian traditional vegetable festival, organised by the Isha’s Save Soil Movement would be held in Madurai on November 5, said Tamil Nadu Field coordinator Muthu Kumar here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy would inaugurate the festival at the EMG Yadava Women’s College where over 1,000 farmers from across Tamil Nadu are expected to participate.

Pioneering farmers and agronomists would advise on various aspects of vegetable production, such as organic farming, marketing and value addition.

“The food we eat is the root cause of many diseases that affect us. Due to excessive use of synthetic fertilizers, soil’s fertility had deteriorated along with depletion of nutrients in the crops. Similarly, with deteriorated soil fertility, farmers’ yield had also reduced, and so has their income. Their produce is not getting the right price. The festival is expected to bring solutions to such problems faced by the farmers. During this time, we would also explain the process of multi-crop farming,” he said.

Farmers willing to participate in the festival may contact 8300093777 for more details, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.