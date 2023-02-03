Is two-way traffic on Azhagarkoil Road at Tallakulam sustainable?

February 03, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Madurai

Shrinking of carriageway on Azhagarkoil Road between eco-park and Navaneethakrishnan Koil Road junction at Tallakulam has started to cause congestion during peak hours.

From two-wheelers to buses, the entire stretch is cramped with these vehicles moving at a snail’s pace irritating road users.

Police had restored the two-way traffic between Navaneethakrishnan Temple Road junction up to Ambedkar Statue junction when traffic was diverted to enable construction of two arms of the elevated highway on Ambedkar Road and Azhagarkoil Road in February 2022.

The traffic police then reasoned that the move was to make the most of the widened stretch of Azhagarkoil Road. Besides, the parallel Gokhale Road faced a lot of congestion as the ramp for the elevated road was under construction.

However, of late, heave vehicles find it difficult to negotiate the sharp curve from the service road under the ramp of the elevated road (near Eco Park) while merging with the main carriage way near the petrol bunk.

An electric post closer to the exit of the petrol bunk posed danger to the vehicles that compete with each other to squeeze into the carriageway.

“Temporary concrete barricades placed to divide the two-way traffic narrows down the carraige way, thus the congestion,” said a senior police officer from Madurai City Traffic.

When the elevated corridor is opened, vehicles from Oomachikulam, Iyer Bungalow and Narayanapuram would come at a faster speed and will have to halt on the ramp to climb down.

“At present, the vehicles move slowly at a speed of 25 kmph to 30 kmph on the New Natham Road. But, when they go at 60 kmph on the elevated road, it will be difficult for the drivers to patiently wait on the ramp,” the officer said.

Meeting of the vehicles from the ramp and service road will further add to the congestion. The only option available for the police is to restore one-way traffic.

“Now that the ramp construction on Gokhale Road is over and the service road is widened, it can take more vehicles. Besides, the vehicles can also use Abdul Ghaffar Khan Road and Lajapathi Roy Road to reach the service road of Alagarkoil Road without having to meet the traffic flow from the elevated corridor,” said police.

The police said that they would adopt a “wait and watch” approach on making changes to the existing traffic pattern.