‘Is Government hiding COVID-19 deaths in Madurai district’

Alleging a large-scale difference in the data on COVID-19 deaths in Madurai district provided by the government, Madurai M.P., Su. Venkatesan, has urged the State to clarify on this.

In a statement, Mr. Venkatesan said that the State Government had announced that Madurai district had, so far, registered 129 deaths due to COVID-19.

However, a survey conducted by the MP’s office in various crematoriums and burial grounds has revealed that at least 205 persons from the district have died due to coronavirus till July 15.

The MP said that in the corporation crematorium at Thathaneri, a total of 167 bodies has been cremated. Among them, 46 persons belonged to other districts.

Similarly, at the corporation crematorium ‘Anjali’ at Keeraithurai 57 bodies of those who died due to COVID-19 were cremated and among which 13 bodies belonged to other districts.

At Maiyyavadi burial ground meant for Muslim organisations, 39 bodies of COVID-19 infected persons were buried. This included eight bodies from other districts. Muslim organisations had also buried two bodies in different places.

Similarly, in the Christian cemeteries seven bodies have been buried. The number of COVID-19 deaths would increase if complete details about the number of bodies buried in Christian cemeteries were obtained, he added.

The MP said that in total, 205 persons from Madurai district have died due to COVID-19 as against 129 deaths reported by the State Government.

“Is Tamil Nadu Government trying to suppress one third of the deaths reported in the district?” the Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP wondered and asked a clarification from the State Government.