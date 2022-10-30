Irukkangudi Mariamman temple to get a major facelift: Minister

Three mandapams, three entrances, and better amenities for devotees to come up

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekar Babu and officials inspecting Mariamman temple at Irukkangudi near Sattur on Sunday.

Mariamman Temple in Irukkangudi would get a major facelift with additional facilities for the benefit of lakhs of devotees coming here in three years under the new Master Plan, said Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekar Babu.

Inspecting the temple here on Sunday, Mr. Sekar Babu said that the ‘urchavar’ mandapam would be constructed at a cost of ₹ 40 lakh. The mandapam for offering hairs would be built at a cost of ₹ 2.25 crore and another mandapam at a cost of ₹ 3 crore.

"When the works are completed in three years time, the facilities would be good enough to accommodate any number of devotees and ensure they would get a good darshan at the temple," he said.

The temple would have three entrances and a new approach road for 600 metres to connect the temple with the main road would be laid. Besides, the causeway on the way to the temple would be converted into a high-level bridge, the Minister said.

Similarly, mandapams for feast, and slaughterhouses for goats and hen would also be constructed to maintain a hygienic environment. A pongal mandapam would be built to help maximum number of devotees to make pongal on the temple premises as part of fulfilling their vows.

A total of 80 rooms, including 40 air-conditioned ones, would be constructed for the benefit of the devotees. A sprawling parking lot for vehicles would also come up on the temple premises.

Secretary for HR and CE and Tourism B. Chandramohan, Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy, District Revenue Officer J. Ravikumar, Joint Commissioner (HR and CE) K. Chelladurai and temple Hereditary Trustee Ramamoorthi and Executive Officer R. Karunakaran, were present.