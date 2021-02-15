Irregularity alleged in crop loan waiver beneficiaries’ list

15 February 2021 20:30 IST

Advertising

Advertising

Alleging scam in crop loan waiver by the Singathaakurichi Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society, a group of farmers submitted petition to Collector K. Senthil Raj on Monday seeking comprehensive probe into the irregularity.

Led by the district secretary of Tamil Nadu Vivasaayigal Sangam K.P. Arumugam, the farmers, who handed over the petition to the Collector, said the administrators of Singathaakurichi Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society had fudged the loan documents in favour of a few farmers while good number of agriculturists had been left out wantonly. Hence, the Collector should order an inquiry into the scam and take appropriate action against those who forged the loan documents, the petitioners said.

Since Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is to visit the district on Wednesday (February 17), the kin of those who were killed in the police firing in the anti-Sterlite protest on May 22, 2018 and the injured submitted petition to the Collector seeking Junior Assistant post to a family member. They also said the government should construct a memorial in memory of the victims.

Anti-Sterlite Struggle Committee members Krishnamurthy, Prabhu and others submitted a separate petition seeking registration of murder case against those who fired at the protestors and repeal of all the cases filed against the protestors.

A group of Pattali Makkal Katchi cadres, led by state deputy general secretary of the party G. Ramachandran submitted a petition seeking the creation of Ettaiyapuram panchayat union and creation of Government Arts College, Fire Station and Government Hospital in the birthplace of national poet Subramania Bharathi.

Self-proclaimed social activist ‘Thondan’ Subramani, carrying rain-hit crops in hands, submitted a petition seeking the early disbursal of relief to all affected farmers.

Ottapidaaram panchayat union’s ward 12 councilor P. Subbulakshmi submitted a petition seeking the extension of Kovilpatti –Venkateswarapuram and Vilaathikulam – Kumareddiyarpuram buses up to Vellaaram.

A group of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi cadres submitted a petition urging the Union Government to cancel the recruitment of candidates from North India for filling-up various positions in Neyveli Lignite Corporation.