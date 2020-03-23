Irregularities in village panchayat poll: PIL plea

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court sought a response on a petition filed by a woman ward member, who alleged irregularities in the conduct of indirect election to the post of vice-president of S. Melapatti village panchayat in Peraiyur taluk in Madurai district.

Hearing the petition filed by M. Tamilselvi of S. Melapatti, a Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and C. Saravanan sought a response from the State and adjourned the hearing by four weeks.

In her petition, Tamilselvi said that the election, which was scheduled for January 11, was postponed without any reasons communicated to the ward members. Subsequently on January 30, a rival candidate was elected vice-president, but the number of votes polled in favour of the candidate was not disclosed.

Challenging the conduct of election, the petitioner sought a direction to restrain the current vice-president from continuing in the post and conduct a re-election.