Irregularities in mining activities in Virudhunagar alleged

September 25, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Members of All Parties People Struggle Committee on Monday staged a demonstration in protest against irregularities in mining of natural resources in Virudhunagar.

Committee coordinator and CPI (Virudhunagar Town) secretary S. Muthukumar said that quarries were misusing trip heets and transporting multiple loads of gravel with a single tripsheet. Besides, they were quarrying in land with different survey numbers other than the permitted land. Similarly, they were quarrying beyond the permitted depth and were indiscriminately using detonators.

The other demand of their demonstration in front of the Collectorate was to make the three-decade old New Bus stand operational. “Virudhunagar municipality, which raised a huge loan for construction of the bus stand, has not made it operational and is continuing to pay interest for the loan. Since no bus comes here, the municipality is losing huge revenue,” he said.

The moffusil buses were now being stopped at the Collectorate where passengers get no amenities and safety at night. “After paying ₹80 for a bus journey from Tirunelveli, every passenger is forced to pay ₹200 towards auto fare to reach home in the town,” he said.

The municipality was also shocking people with time-to-time expenditure on maintenance of the bus stand which has not been in operation, he complained.

Also, the bus stand had turned into a den for antisocial elements.

Alleging that National Highways Authority of India had not followed its rule of maintaining a minimum distance of 60 km between two toll plazas, Mr. Muthukumar said it had violated the rule between the Etturvattam (Sattur) toll plaza and Kappalur (Madurai) toll plaza. The committee wanted the removal of Kappalur toll plaza.

The protesters also condemned Madurai Kamaraj University for its manifold increase of examination fee for arrears, which affected the education of poor students.

