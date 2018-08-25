Irregularities in implementing kudimaramathu, say farmers

The alleged widespread irregularities in the implementation of kudimaramathu scheme in Madurai district once again dominated the monthly farmers’ grievance redressal meeting here on Friday.

A number of farmers from different regions alleged poor quality of work, implementation of the work in tanks that do not need deepening or strengthening of bunds, and lack of transparency in the implementation of the scheme.

N. Palanichamy, State president of Tamil Nadu Sugarcane Farmers’ Association, submitted petitions in particular about the implementation of the scheme in the tanks in Sengulam tank in Attapatti village and another tank in Keezhaiyur village.

“These two tanks, along with few other tanks in the region, have already been deepened since soil was taken for the four-lane highway work near Melur. However, money has again been allocated under kudimaramathu scheme when there is no such need,” he said.

He also blamed the Public Works Department for replacing the sluices in these tanks, which were constructed with stones, with construction made using cement. “Those constructed with stones are much stronger. There was no need to replace them. Moreover, there is lack of transparency on how the replaced stones were disposed,” he added.

Similarly, section of farmers from Usilampatti, Kulamangalam and few other areas also made complaints about irregularities in the implementation of the scheme.

Responding to the complaints, R. Gunalan, District Revenue Officer, who presided the meeting, assured swift enquiries and action on the complaints.

With good storage available in Mullaperiyar and Vaigai dams, a section of farmers also raised demand to release water to Periyar canal extension ayacuts, particularly the Sigampunari canal.

The PWD officials said that the possibility of releasing water to these areas was being studied.

R. Manavalakannan, a farmer from Nattapatti, highlighted the delay in disbursal of insurance settlement under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for paddy crop for the year 2017-18.

“Only if the amount is settled on time, farmers will be confident to enrol in the scheme by paying the premium for next year,” he said. Officials said that the issue will be taken up with the insurance firm.

K. Veera Raghava Rao, who was transferred as Collector of Ramanathapuram district from Madurai on Thursday, attended the meeting towards the end and thanked the farmers for their cooperation during his tenure in Madurai.

The farmers also thanked him for the support, particularly in the smooth conduct of jallikattu in the district.