Irregular parking causes traffic congestion along Gandhi Market

With no parking space, two wheelers are parked outside the Gandhi Vegetable Market in Dindigul. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

Of all the issues clouding the Gandhi Vegetable Market in Dindigul, the lack of parking facilities tops the list.

“This is a persistent problem here. I visit the market to buy fresh produce and it gets difficult each day as the traffic chokes vehicular movement with two-wheelers irregularly parked on the fringes of the Taluk Office Road and Kottaikulam Road,” said V. Balarangan, 30, a resident of Nahal Nagar.

“This disrupts trade as well, as people do not bother to walk through the congestion and step in to buy produce and they buy it from unauthorised sellers who have set up stalls outside the market,” said P. Selvan, a market-stall vendor for 10 years. The market houses over 250 stalls of commission and retail traders and their businesses are affected due to the street vendors.

The congestion affects the consumer and also the movement of vehicles carrying vegetables into the market, pointed out, H. Kannan, district treasurer, Tamil Nadu Consumer Protection Centre.

“The lack of designated parking space leads to people and traders parking their vehicles wherever space is available on the roadsides. Due to this, heavy traffic congestion during peak hours is a recurring pattern. The cattle grazing on the dumped unsold produce by the vendors along the entrances of the market also adds to the woes,” he added.

The accumulated rotten produce is never cleared completely by the Corporation workers, said a resident of West Govindapuram, a regular at the market.

Mr Kannan called for Town Planning Officers to prevent roadside vendors from setting up unauthorised shops, traffic police personnel to patrol regularly in the area and Corporation Revenue officials to regulate the stall allocation inside the market. “The lanes inside the market must be made more feasible for easy vehicular movement,” he added.

Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian said that the removal of shops set up on the road sides would be enforced. “Steps would be taken to regulate proper vehicle parking in that area only, so as to ease congestion, because there is no feasible land nearby to set up a parking space,” he said.

A police officer involved in removing the encroachments on the road said that the civic body must convene the Street Vending Committee and find a permanent solution to the issue.

“Like how alternate market spaces were allotted during the lockdowns, alternate spaces for the market within the Corporation limits in developing or extension areas would be a suggestion,” he said.