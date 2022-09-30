Iron sword unearthed at Konthagai excavation site

September 30, 2022

The sword is the longest and the first to be unearthed during the ongoing eighth phase of excavation, at Konthagai

An iron sword measuring 40 cm in length was unearthed at Keeladi excavation site near Madurai on September 29, 2022 | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

An iron sword measuring 40 cm, the longest sword so far, was unearthed at Konthagai, which is a part of the Keeladi cluster near Madurai on Thursday. The sword made of iron was found 71 cm below the ground, stated an official release. The Deputy Director of Archaeology and the director of Keeladi excavations R. Sivanandam said the sword could have belonged to a warrior or a local chieftain of those times. It was found along with the grave goods (favourite things of the deceased which are buried along with them in an urn), skeletal remains and black and red ware vessels in the urn. It was the first sword unearthed during the eighth phase of the excavation being carried out at Konthagai, said M. Ramesh, Co-Director of Keeladi excavation.



