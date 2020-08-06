Iron rod pierces through man’s body as he jumps from bridge

Firemen free him after cutting the rod

In a swift action, Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Madurai Fire Station cut an iron rod that pierced through the body of a man when he jumped from a bridge across the Vaigai on Thursday morning.

According to District Fire Officer S. Kalayanakumar, the man had jumped from Kamarajar Bridge at 7.10 a.m. The firemen who rushed to the spot found that the man had fallen on a row of iron rods that were protruding upwards at the site where work for widening the Vaigai bank roads is under way.

One of the rods pierced through his abdomen and came out through his neck, he said.

“With some three feet of the rod protruding out of his neck, our personnel, led by Station Fire Officer Venkatesan, cut the bottom portion of the thick iron rod on the concrete base using a manual iron cutter,” the DFO said.

Within 40 minutes, the man who was stuck at the spot was freed and rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital in a 108 ambulance.