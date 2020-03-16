Irked Sirumalai farmers start a new market

DINDIGUL

16 March 2020 20:31 IST

Contractor at Gandhi Market had been demanding more money

Expressing their protest against the contractor at Gandhi Market, a large section of farmers growing various vegetables in Sirumalai, started their own market on the Dindigul-Natham Road on Monday.

The farmers who have been growing vegetables and fruits, including oranges, beans, carrots and brinjals, had stated that they were not given ample space in the Gandhi Market.

Moreover, the contractor's men allegedly demanded more money over and above the rates fixed by the authorities. They charged for the truck and later demanded money for each bag of vegetables.

Some times, they also demanded commission on the sale of the produce.

As there was no response or action from the authorities concerned against the contractor’s men and the market too had not given space for the farmers from Sirumalai, they have started to sell their produce from a land belonging to a person on the Natham Road, near the Sri Lankan refugee camp.

Truck loads of vegetables were brought here from Sirumalai and sold to wholesale merchants from Madurai, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam and Chennai.

The wholesale merchants and commission agents said that the new arrangement was advantageous to them as they need not enter the city. Moreover, the spacious land here was easy for the trucks to load and unload the goods since the new market was situated on the highway.

The Sirumalai farmers said that there were close to 4,000 farmers depending on agriculture in the region and vegetables and fruits were grown in 2,000 acres of land. The hillock situated at 1,600 metre above sea level is also famous for Sirumalai banana variety, they added.