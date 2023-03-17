March 17, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The continued absence of District Collector Johny Tom Varghese from presiding over the monthly farmers’ grievances redressal meeting irked majority of the members who staged a walkout on Friday.

As farmers have been complaining that they have lost paddy crops in Ramanathapuram district due to lack of rains, they have been demanding the district administration to recommend to declare the district as drought-hit, seeking compensation of ₹30,000 per acre and among others.

Soon after the meeting was convened on Friday, when the farmers learnt that the Collector was not present and that an officer in the rank of District Revenue Officer (in-charge of land acquisition for NH projects) Rajasekar was presiding, the members walked out of the venue shouting slogans.

Speaking to reporters, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam district secretary Mylvaganan said, “when we were eagerly waiting to submit a detailed memorandum to the Collector, his absence demoralised the entire farmers in the district. Over 2.5 lakh acres of paddy grown in the district has been destroyed. The officials had carried out a survey as early as January, but even after two months, they have not announced the compensation.”

The Vaigai Pasana Vivasaiyigal Sangam farmers led by Packianathan said that the farmers were in a dire straitsd as they had put all their money in the field. “We have no other alternative and we had hoped that the Collector would address us, but the his absence had come as a blow,” he said.

A few other group of farmers from Kamudi said that there was absolutely no communication from the field officers in the Agriculture department on the compensation quantum. The insurance premium was also paid, but there was no news about that too. The paddy crops had withered in Mudukalathur, Kadaladi and other surrounding pockets, they claimed.

When some of the reporters asked the officials about the absence of the Collector in the meeting, they were tight-lipped and maintained that the DRO was designated to preside over the meeting. “The meeting is scheduled and has not been cancelled. The farmers can give their representation. The officers can only forward it to the Tamil Nadu government for action and suitable announcement,” the officer summed up.

About 20 farmers attended the meeting in which Joint Director (Agriculture) Saraswathi and other officials participated.

In the evening, the officials conducted the monthly fishermen’s grievances redressal meeting, a press release said and added that fishermen submitted various petitions.