IREL clarifies on sea turning red near its plant at Manavalakurichi

March 27, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Rare Earths (India) on Monday said the water being used to wash the red colour sand from Sattankulam in Thoothukudi district to separate mineral was temporarily changing the colour of the sea.

 In a statement, IREL (India), Manavalakurichi, said the sand removed during the ongoing flood carrier channel work for linking Tamirabharani – Karumaeniyar – Nambiyar rivers was rich with minerals, which were being separated by IREL for the past several decades. Hence the Central organisation was getting this mineral-rich sand from Sattankulam region, where it was abundantly available.

 Due permission had been obtained for taking and transporting the sand from Sattankulam to IREL premises at Manavalakurichi, where the minerals were separated.  Since the soil available in Sattankulam region was red in colour due to the presence of minerals, a huge quantity of water was being used to wash it multiple times to make it suitable for mineral separation process. As no chemical was being used at any stage of the process, the used reddish water without any trace of chemical was being discharged into the sea.

 The sea, which would turn red for a brief period, would return to its original colour within a few hours and, hence, there was no need for any panic, the statement said.

 After the sea near Manavalakurichi and surrounding areas became red in colour for a while, fishermen from nearby hamlets suspected that discharge of water with chemicals from IREL into the sea had caused it.

